Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1689 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Bang Kapi, Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Situated only 13 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as Ramkhamhaeng 29 Pier, The Mall 3 Pier, Wat Thepleela Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The hotel features 158 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adres / kaart

4 Ramkhamhaeng Soi 22 Bangkapi, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

