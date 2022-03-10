PHUKET TEST & GO

Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
waardering met
1845 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 10, 2022
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+7 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Patong, Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. The hotel is located within walking distance of a vibrant walking street and famous Patong Beach. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. At Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus), the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include safety deposit boxes, a car park, tours, disabled facilities, and airport transfers. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adres / kaart

Raj – Uthit 200 Pee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

