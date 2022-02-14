BANGKOK TEST & GO

Red Planet Bangkok Surawong - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
4034 reviews
February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Silom, Red Planet Surawong Bangkok is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Red Planet Surawong Bangkok ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. Guests can choose from 201 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Red Planet Surawong Bangkok is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Adres / kaart

178 Surawong Road, Si Phraya Sub-District, Bangrak District, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
waardering met
4241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
waardering met
694 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
waardering met
307 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
