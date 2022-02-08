CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6
waardering met
1016 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort is located in the city center by the Ping River in northern Thailand. Just four kilometers from Chiang Mai Airport, the hotel is close to the historic attractions of the city - including the famous Night Bazaar. Each of the 74 deluxe and suite rooms has a private balcony with river views and a combination of ancient Chiang Mai heritage with modern amenities. The luxury resort hotel is ideal for holiday travel or a business trip with two restaurants, bars, meeting rooms, pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, and spa. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation at Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort.

Adres / kaart

33 Changklan Road,A.Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

