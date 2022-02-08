CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rajapruek Place - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
waardering met
928 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Rajapruek Place - Image 0
Rajapruek Place - Image 1
Rajapruek Place - Image 2
Rajapruek Place - Image 3
Rajapruek Place - Image 4
Rajapruek Place - Image 5
+24 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rajapruek Place, located in Su Thep, Chiang Mai, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 11 km away, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Rajapruek Place ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 18 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including spa, massage, garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Rajapruek Place.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Rajapruek Place , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Rajapruek Place
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Royal Park Rajapruek 334 Moo 3 Tumbon Mae-Hia Amphoe Muang Chiangmai 50100, Su Thep, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU