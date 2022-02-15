PHUKET TEST & GO

Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
7.7
waardering met
575 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 15, 2022
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+45 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) on the east coast of Rayong offers its guests a secluded private beach at their doorstep. The location of the hotel ensures guests have complete privacy and can enjoy total relaxation away from the busier beaches of Rayong. Ideal for romantic getaways and family vacations, Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is set on a sprawling complex, complete with a host of in-house facilities suitable for all age groups that will leave little need to venture out of the compound at all. The large free-form outdoor pool is perfect for lounging around over a cocktail or favorite book. For the gym fanatics, the state-of-the-art fitness center offers modern equipment, as well as sauna and steam rooms. For the younger guests, the games room will surely prove popular. The five golf courses within short driving distance from the hotel will leave keen golfers spoilt for choice. Making a booking at Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is easy with our secure online form. Just enter your dates and click.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

34 Payoon-Namrin Rd., Banchang, Ban Chang, Rayong Beach, Rayong, Thailand, 21130

Populaire filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU