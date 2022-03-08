Ping Pool Villa 2 - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Private Villa with private infinity edge swimming pool and gardenThe villa features fantastic un-interrupted sunset views over the Mae Ping river and towards the Suthep mountain range.The style of the villa can be described as contemporary Thai tropical with a inimalist loft touch, simple and uncluttered. The Villa features high ceilings and a lot of ceiling high glass sliding doors to enjoy the exceptional views. The Villa is purpose built as a perfect vacation retreat for family groups or groups of friends of 6-10 persons.We provide free bicycles which can be used for small shopping or tours in the area as for example a 20 minutes ride to the Huay Tueng Tao lake (also called "Chiang Mai beach") or some cycling along the river.The luxurious holiday Villa has 3 AC master bedrooms with spacious individual bathrooms and 1 additional air-condition mansard sleeping room (need to share the bathroom with one of the master BRs (separate entrance to the bathroom).One bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub and another one a double rain shower (honeymoon shower). All three bathrooms have large rain shower areas.The villa features a large living room with a large flat screen smart TV and wireless internet. There is your own functional kitchen completely equipped with oven, stove, fridge, microwave, espresso machine...

Adres / kaart

Soi Nong Khiao 3, 253, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

