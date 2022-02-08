KRABI TEST & GO

Phutara Lanta Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.5
waardering met
186 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Phutara Lanta Resort - Image 0
Phutara Lanta Resort - Image 1
Phutara Lanta Resort - Image 2
Phutara Lanta Resort - Image 3
Phutara Lanta Resort - Image 4
Phutara Lanta Resort - Image 5
+34 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Off the coast of Krabi, Phutara Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+) is nestled in tropical gardens, yet only 150 meters from Khlong Khong Beach or a five minutes’ drive from Long Beach. Renovated and upgraded in February 2014, this resort is modern, spacious, and designed to a luxury standard. This luxury resort offers cozy accommodations for family and friends seeking a relaxing vacation in Koh Lanta. Phutara Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+) provides a range of facilities and services to ensure a comfortable stay, and the staff can also arrange day tours, diving trips, motorbike rental services, massage treatments, and laundry and dry cleaning services. The accommodations at Phutara Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+) are modern and spacious, and all villas are designed and decorated to a high standard and come with a spacious private veranda overlooking lantern-lit garden pathways with luscious green tropical gardens, offering a tranquil and peaceful feeling. With breathtaking sunsets, hypnotizing fire shows, and chilled live music, there is no wonder why the calm and laidback vibes of Khlong Khong Beach are the first choice for visitors every year.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Phutara Lanta Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Phutara Lanta Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Phutara Lanta Resort 789 M.9 , Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
waardering met
92 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
waardering met
321 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
waardering met
1120 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
waardering met
330 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel met uitzicht op de haven van Phi Phi
8.5
waardering met
414 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Phi Phi Vakantieresort
8.4
waardering met
1621 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
waardering met
1023 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU