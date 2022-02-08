PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Sea Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.5
waardering met
421 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Rawai, Phuket Sea Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. The excitement of the city center is only 20.0 km away. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Rawai Beach, Wat Sawang Arom, Seashell Museum. Phuket Sea Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. 24-hour room service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer are just a few of the facilities that set Phuket Sea Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include hot tub, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, Phuket Sea Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Adres / kaart

54/14 Moo 6 Rawai Beach, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

