PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Gay Homestay - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
waardering met
7 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A men-only accommodation, Phuket Gay Homestay is situated in Kathu. Offering just 5 rooms, the property has an outdoor pool and drinks can be enjoyed at the bar. It is less than a 15-minute drive across the hill to the Patong Beach area. There, attractions include Jungceylon Shopping Centre, the nightlife on Bangla Road and the gay nightlife at Paradise Complex. Golf courses are also a short drive away. Phuket International Airport is less than an hour's drive away. Private rooms feature air-conditioning and a comfortable bed. Most room types have a private bathroom with a shower, while 1 room type has access to the house bathroom just next door. You will find shared lounging areas at the property and owners can assist with local information and activities.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Phuket Gay Homestay , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Phuket Gay Homestay
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Neramit Hill Village - 135/6 Moo 7, Kathu, Phuket, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

