Phuengluang Riverside Hotel - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phuengluang Riverside HotelWhen you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chanthaburi, make Phuengluang Riverside Hotel your home away from home. A stay at Phuengluang Riverside Hotel ensures an easy access to the lively city and all of its wonders.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Phuengluang Riverside Hotel. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Your explorations of Chanthaburi can be assisted with the taxi services available here. Parking is provided free of charge for guests.You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Phuengluang Riverside Hotel. In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Phuengluang Riverside Hotel are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Phuengluang Riverside Hotel offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee and instant tea are available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Phuengluang Riverside Hotel, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Phuengluang Riverside Hotel has a range of activities that will meet your needs. The many offerings at Phuengluang Riverside Hotel ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at Phuengluang Riverside Hotel gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like non-motorized water sports. You won't need to go far to experience fun water sports, with the convenience of boats provided. You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyVenture outside the hotel and explore Chanthaburi. You're sure to want to visit Chantaboon Waterfront Community located 4.1 km away, among the most sought-after photographs for anyone visiting Chanthaburi. Learn about the city's art history with a day at The National Naval Commerce Museum located 1.8 km away, where you can see collections by famous artists.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel's facilities score higher than 89% of accommodations in the city.Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 87% of other options in the city.This hotel's staff and services score higher than 83% of accommodations in the city.