Phayamas Private Beach Resort - Ranong Sandbox Hotel

Eat, Sleep, Beer, Retreat! Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Phayamas Private Beach Resort. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Koh Phayam can be assisted with a trike day trip or motorbike rental services.

What's better than a good cup of coffee and delicious home cooked breakfast? Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options like Thai traditional and international food cooked with no MSG. Our local organic, wild-caught, fair-trade seafood is second to none. We serve only Once there, be sure to check out bar for some homebrewed beer. During your quarantine days, you can have the room service or arrange groceries delivered to your doorstep.

Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Phayamas Private Beach Resort has a range of activities that will meet your needs. While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible private beach and warm up at the end of the day with different types of massages onsite. The resort's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The resort's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of our own local craft beer and fresh fruit curated spirit cocktails to mellow through. Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like fishing, snorkeling, and diving. Test your skills! Get competitive with your travel group or other guests, at the resort's dart board, ping-pong table and pool table.

Guests love us; Verified reviews score this resort higher than 91% of accommodations on the island on value for money. This resort's facilities score higher than 93% of accommodations in the city of Ranong. Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 93% of other places.