Pai Sukhothai Resort - Sukhothai Sandbox Hotel

Sukhothai
8.3
waardering met
241 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Renovated in 2011, the Pai Sukhothai Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Sukhothai for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Pai Sukhothai Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, car park, restaurant, laundry service, coffee shop. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as indoor pool, massage. Pai Sukhothai Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Sukhothai.

3 Pravetnakorn Rd. A.Muang, Sukhothai City, Sukhothai, Thailand, 64000

