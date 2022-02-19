BANGKOK TEST & GO

Paholyothin Park Place - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Bijgewerkt op February 19, 2022

Situated in Bangkok, 9 km from Chatuchak Weekend Market, Paholyothin Park Place features accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, a shared lounge and a garden. Boasting family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, an ATM and luggage storage for guests. At the hotel the rooms have air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a shower, a hairdryer and free toiletries. At Paholyothin Park Place all rooms are fitted with bed linen and towels. A buffet breakfast is available each morning at the accommodation. Central Plaza Ladprao is 13 km from Paholyothin Park Place, while Pratunam Market is 14 km from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 8 km from the hotel.

2547 Phaholyothin Road Lardyao Chatuchak, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

