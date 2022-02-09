BANGKOK TEST & GO

OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.1
waardering met
17 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+18 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2017, L'Hotel Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. With its location just 10KM from the city center and 15KM from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. L'Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property features 28 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include closet, cleaning products, towels, separate living room, flat screen television. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). With an ideal location and facilities to match, L'Hotel Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

17,19, Soi Phatthanakan 76, Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
waardering met
211 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
waardering met
187 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1250 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
waardering met
130 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
waardering met
316 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU