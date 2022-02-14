BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
waardering met
1584 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+29 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Attracting business and leisure travelers alike, this refined accommodation is surrounded by lush greeneries and perfectly placed in the center of Bangkok. Due to its prime location, residents staying at Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) can benefit from the stunning panoramic view of Bangkok’s skyline with easy access to the embassies, shopping centers, and business areas. Besides the much sought after location, this serviced residence features 145 guestroom, each well-equipped with all the modern comforts and furnishings. Residents can enjoy a unique dining experience from Café Claire, an all-day dining restaurant called Mandopop, a signature Chinese restaurant, and 24-hour in-residence dining. Added conveniences include meeting rooms, resident's lounge, gym, and an outdoor swimming pool. The Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) is committed to providing unparalleled attentiveness and cordial service for travelers in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

110 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
waardering met
58 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
waardering met
4289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
waardering met
307 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
1762 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
waardering met
830 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU