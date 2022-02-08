BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oriental Heritage Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
538 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 0
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 1
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 2
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 3
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 4
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 5
+38 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, sightseeing, restaurants district of Bangkok, Oriental Heritage Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Oriental Heritage Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. The ambiance of Oriental Heritage Residence is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Oriental Heritage Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Oriental Heritage Residence , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Oriental Heritage Residence
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

1180 Charoen Krung Road, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
12884 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
waardering met
4241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU