BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
waardering met
1206 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 0
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 1
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 2
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 3
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 4
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 5
+24 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel is a modern property in the center of Bangkok that offers easy access to outstanding shopping. The Emporium shopping complex is an easy 2-minute walk away, as is the Phrom Phong skytrain station which connects to several other high-end malls, open air markets, and other shopping venues. This hotel boasts spacious guestrooms and a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay in a pleasant environment. Each apartment provides a sense of privacy along with the harmony of space and modern design – an ideal place of stay for both travelers seeking privacy, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok. Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel aims to provide a comfortable stay by offering modern facilities and affording a high level of personalized service.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

15 Sukhumvit, Soi 24, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
waardering met
5421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
waardering met
4142 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
waardering met
6776 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU