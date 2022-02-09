Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel is a modern property in the center of Bangkok that offers easy access to outstanding shopping. The Emporium shopping complex is an easy 2-minute walk away, as is the Phrom Phong skytrain station which connects to several other high-end malls, open air markets, and other shopping venues. This hotel boasts spacious guestrooms and a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay in a pleasant environment. Each apartment provides a sense of privacy along with the harmony of space and modern design – an ideal place of stay for both travelers seeking privacy, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok. Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel aims to provide a comfortable stay by offering modern facilities and affording a high level of personalized service.

