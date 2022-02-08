BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
waardering met
1600 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. Only 20.5 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, and 24-hour front desk. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find complimentary tea, closet, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, clothes rack. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, and pool (kids). Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

Adres / kaart

19/9 Sukhumvit 20 Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

