BANGKOK TEST & GO

Northgate Ratchayothin (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
1806 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This 4-star, colonial-style property is located in the heart of Bangkok on one of the most famous streets known as Chatuchak. Each room at this hotel is customized with matching pieces of furniture and sanitary fixtures made with unique materials. Providing a home-away-from-home feel, each room comes fitted with modern amenities which include internet access, a full kitchenette, a minibar, and much more. The location is also a good one for travelers as its only 5 minutes from the MRT Phahonyothin Station by car and BTS Ratchayothin station is only 10 minutes walk from the hotel – both of which can easily take you to essential sites and major shopping centers and business districts. IMPACT Arena Mueng Thong Thani which are situated 14 kilometers away from the property. With an excellent array of facilities and a convenient location, Northgate Ratchayothin (SHA Extra Plus) is ideal for corporate housing and interim accommodation.

Adres / kaart

248 Ratchadapisek Road, Ladyao, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

