Nonsi Residence (SHA Extra plus) - Phitsanulok Sandbox Hotel

Nestled in the heart of Ban Khlong, Nonsi Residence is an ideal spot from which to discover Phitsanulok. Only 11.5 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Nonsi Residence, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, gift/souvenir shop, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests. 41 rooms spread over 4 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, smoke detector, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning can be found in selected rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including massage, children's playground, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phitsanulok, make Nonsi Residence your home away from home.