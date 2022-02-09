PHUKET TEST & GO

Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
waardering met
104 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+14 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

On the southern tip of Phuket, 2.6 kilometers from Nai Harn Beach lies the Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus). With few resorts nearby, guests are guaranteed peace and quiet. And if you feel like going out of the resort, transportation is provided. The hotel is 45 minutes from the airport and just 15 minutes from Phuket Town. The popular Kata and Karon Beaches are 10-15 minutes away, while the tourist haven of Patong is 30 minutes away. The Icon Pub and Restaurant on-site is open til late and is a perfect place to grab a bite to eat before you head out to explore the nightlife in the area. Affordable and clean, Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is the place to consider when you want to stay in style without splurging.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

95/22 Moo 1 Tambol Rawai Naiharn , Amphur Muang, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Babylon Villa's met Zwembad
8.8
waardering met
136 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Naiharn Beach Resort
9
waardering met
188 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Shore at Katathani - Alleen volwassenen
9.1
waardering met
1044 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Vijitt Resort Phuket
8.5
waardering met
868 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Katathani Phuket Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
2722 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De Nai Harn
8.9
waardering met
1715 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU