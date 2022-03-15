PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mövenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
Bijgewerkt op March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Movenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya is located in the Na Jomtien area of Pattaya. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 10 Km away, and it normally takes about 90 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Moevenpick Hotels & Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace. 260 rooms spread over 35 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as watersports equipment rentals, private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa. Movenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

Adres / kaart

55 Moo 2 Sukhumvit Road Km. 156.5, Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

