Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai is located in the Wang Sai area of Khao Yai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Just a two-hour drive from Bangkok, Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai is situated within Nusa My Ozone project. It is a luxury property decorated in a European style, set amidst the beautiful nature of Khao Yai and surrounded by wonderful mountainous views. It features 93 guestrooms ranging from Deluxe to Wellness Suite, all of which are equipped with full amenities for guests’ ultimate convenience.For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, facilities for disabled guests, and luggage storage.Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as on-site golf course, nearby golf course, outdoor pool, and garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Yai, Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting getaway.