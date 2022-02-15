Mida De Sea Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Offering quality accommodations in the romance, restaurants, beaches district of Hua Hin / Cha-am, Mida De Sea Hua Hin is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 13 km away. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Fly Now Factory Outlet, Old Naresuan Camp, The Venezia Hua Hin. Mida De Sea Hua Hin also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Mida De Sea Hua Hin is home to 110 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, garden. Mida De Sea Hua Hin is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.