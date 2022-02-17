KRABI TEST & GO

Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.7
waardering met
3 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 17, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Melina's Beach Front Bungalows Melina's Beach Front Bungalows zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults
Deluxe Bungalow 1 40
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Familie suites
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults
Deluxe Room 2 40
฿22,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Familie suites
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe - Family Package 130
฿40,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿30,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿28,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bed Room Private villa 240
฿82,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿60,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿47,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿27,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿58,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte

Located in the Ban Tha Len area, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 31 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, private check in/check out. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adres / kaart

108 /1 Moo 3 Ao Thalane Muang Krabi, Ban Tha Len, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

