Mariya Boutique Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
2848 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This Lanna-inspired accommodation breaks free from the monotonous airport hotels. Just a 10-minute drive from the Suvarnabhumi Airport, Mariya Boutique Residence makes for an excellent place to rest before catching a flight back home. Each room reflects both Asian and local influence by bringing the art of Northern Thailand coupled with the comfort of international accommodation. All senses are awakened with attention to detail throughout the hotel and with Thai fine arts, traditional music, and the smell of aroma therapy creating a tranquil environment. For the safety and good health of our guest, all rooms are non-smoking. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it's no wonder guests keep returning to Mariya Boutique Residence.

1627/2 Latkrabang Road Soi Latkrabang 11/5 Latkrabang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

