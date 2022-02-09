PHUKET TEST & GO

MALA HOTEL - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
waardering met
120 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Situated in Kata, Mala Apartment is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as M.G.Collection, Wat Kitti Sangkaram, Kata View Point. The facilities and services provided by Mala Apartment ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant, concierge. The ambiance of Mala Apartment is reflected in every guestroom. internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Mala Apartment is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Adres / kaart

117/1-2 Patak Road, Tambol Karon, Amphur Maung, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

