KRABI TEST & GO

Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8
waardering met
23 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+7 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Lux Family Villas is ideally situated in Ao Nang; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Lux Family Villas, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 15 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Lux Family Villas.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

803, Moo 2, Soi Aonang 3 AoNang, Muang Krabi Tel.+66638656102, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
waardering met
634 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa's met uitzicht op de kliffen
9.1
waardering met
221 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chada Thais dorp
7.9
waardering met
691 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
waardering met
3503 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
waardering met
1021 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Inn
7.9
waardering met
2864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het kleine resort
8.1
waardering met
900 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarijn Resort
7.9
waardering met
755 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU