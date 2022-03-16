BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
3879 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 16, 2022
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+42 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+)Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.The superior services and facilities offered at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hostel's tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations.Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundromat and laundry service offered at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+). The hostel's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The hostel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+). To enhance your stay, rooms at the hostel come with linen service and air conditioning. The hostel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that bottled water is available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun. If you like to eat in the privacy of your room, Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) can arrange to have groceries delivered to your doorstep.Never let a day go wasted when you're at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) with all the activities and facilities provided. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyVenture outside Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) and explore Bangkok during your stay. Tourists travel from around the world to see The Grand Palace, which is an easy visit just 4.1 km away. Your journey through Bangkok can be completed with a short shopping stop at Chatuchak Weekend Market located 6.1 km away. Photograph yourself in front of Jim Thompson House located 290 m away, which people travel great distances to see.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews for this hostel's food and dining options score it better than 92% of accommodations in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 99% of the city's other options.This accommodation beats more than 95% of competition in the city on room comfort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

925/9, Rama1 Rd., Wang Mai, Phatumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Partner Hotels

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
2605 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
waardering met
7337 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
waardering met
2062 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
waardering met
4953 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
waardering met
4289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
waardering met
307 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU