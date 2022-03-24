BANGKOK TEST & GO

Le Tada Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
2385 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 24, 2022
Le Tada Residence - Image 0
Le Tada Residence - Image 1
Le Tada Residence - Image 2
Le Tada Residence - Image 3
Le Tada Residence - Image 4
Le Tada Residence - Image 5
+28 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Le Tada Residence is the perfect choice. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Le Tada Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 78 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, Le Tada Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Le Tada Residence , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Le Tada Residence
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

440/9 Soi Ratchawithi 3 Rangnam, Ratchathewee, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Partner Hotels

Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
waardering met
3139 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
waardering met
316 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
waardering met
1116 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
waardering met
4953 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
waardering met
57 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
waardering met
2062 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
waardering met
7337 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
2605 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
waardering met
32 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU