Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
waardering met
2180 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Night Bazaar, Le Meridien Chiang Mai Hotel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Night Bazaar, Night Plaza Market, Pa Ker Yaw. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, private check in/check out. The hotel features 383 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, dressing room, mirror, scale. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Le Meridien Chiang Mai Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

Als u te gast was bij Le Méridien Chiang Mai , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
108 Chang Klan Road, Tambol Chang Klan, Amphur Muang, Chiang Mai, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

