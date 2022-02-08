KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1
waardering met
510 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Just off Krabi's mainland, Koh Lanta is known for its beaches and dive spots. And on the Klong Nin Beach lies this small, all-bungalow resort. A short walk from your accommodation gets you to the beach, an excellent spot for swimming. Other than the water sports, the island also includes a national park, and guests can visit the sea gypsy village to visit the natives of the island. On-site services include a tour desk, motorcycle rental service, and massage treatments. The proximity to the beach and activities as well as price make Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) a pretty attractive option in Koh Lanta.

Adres / kaart

137 Moo 6 ,Ko Lanta Yai,Krabi, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

