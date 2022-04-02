KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
7.6
waardering met
641 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 2, 2022
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 0
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 1
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 2
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 3
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 4
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 5
+46 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Lanta Nature Beach Resort is a friendly, family-run resort with a good variety of accommodation and amenities. All the deluxe and beachfront bungalows are close to the sand of Klong Nin Beach while the standard fan or air conditioned bungalows are amidst a peaceful tropical garden. All guestrooms are equipped with a private bathroom and a balcony, most include a TV and hot water, and some have a refrigerator. The beachfront restaurant serves a full menu of Thai and Western food, and there is a popular seafood BBQ on the beach most evenings. A laid back beach bar serves drinks. The resort offers a free transfer service from Saladan pier. Other services include massages, laundry, motorbike rental, and a tour desk where you can book onward travel tickets and get recommendations on the best things to see and do in and around the incredible island of Koh Lanta.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Lanta Nature Beach Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Lanta Nature Beach Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

54 Moo 6, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
waardering met
92 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
waardering met
330 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
waardering met
321 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
waardering met
1120 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel met uitzicht op de haven van Phi Phi
8.5
waardering met
414 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Phi Phi Vakantieresort
8.4
waardering met
1621 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
waardering met
1023 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU