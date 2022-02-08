KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8
waardering met
200 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 0
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 1
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 2
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 3
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 4
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 5
+13 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Pra Ae Beach, Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows is the perfect place to experience Koh Lanta and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Palm Beach Divers Center, Dreamy Spa, Long Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Lanta. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including badminton court, boats, canoe, watersports equipment rentals, yoga room. Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Lanta.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

46/1 Moo.3,Long beach, Saladan,Koh Lanta, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
waardering met
321 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
waardering met
1120 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
waardering met
92 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
waardering met
330 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel met uitzicht op de haven van Phi Phi
8.5
waardering met
414 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Phi Phi Vakantieresort
8.4
waardering met
1621 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
waardering met
1023 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU