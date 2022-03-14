Lanta Intanin Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Renovated in 2014, the Lanta Intanin Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Koh Lanta for business or pleasure. The hotel lies 9.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Lanta Intanin Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, car park, airport transfer, car hire, tours are just a few of the facilities that set Lanta Intanin Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Lanta Intanin Resort is home to 16 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, umbrella. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Lanta Intanin Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Lanta, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.