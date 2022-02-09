KRABI TEST & GO

LANTA ARROW HOUSE - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.5
waardering met
52 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Lanta Arrow House is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Lanta. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 4 km away, and it normally takes about 180 minutes to reach the airport. With the city's main attractions such as Palm Beach Divers Center, Dreamy Spa, Long Beach within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Lanta Arrow House, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, restaurant. Lanta Arrow House is home to 8 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional toilet, clothes rack, locker, mirror. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, diving, spa, massage, horse riding are designed for escape and relaxation. Lanta Arrow House is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Lanta, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Adres / kaart

46/4 Moo 3 Phra Ae Beach ( Long Beach ), Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

