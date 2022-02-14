Lanna Oriental Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the lovely area of Old City, Lanna Oriental Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the culture, sightseeing hub of Chiang Mai. The property lies 0.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The property's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Lanna Oriental Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.