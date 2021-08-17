De geest van Naiyang Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 17 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de De geest van Naiyang Beach Resort De geest van Naiyang Beach Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 3 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Kamer met Uitzicht op het Zwembad - Alleen Kamer 44m²
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Fitness toegestaan
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Garden Villa - Room Only 60m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Room Only 65m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa Room Only 90m²
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Wanneer u Phuket bezoekt, zult u zich meteen thuis voelen in L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort, dat kwaliteitsaccommodatie en geweldige service biedt. Met zijn ligging op slechts 30 km van het stadscentrum en 4 km van de luchthaven, trekt dit 4-sterrenhotel jaarlijks vele reizigers. Ook gemakkelijk te bereiken zijn Unieke Kunst Collectie, Nai Yang Strand, Wat Mongkol Wararam. Het L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort biedt tevens vele faciliteiten om uw verblijf in Phuket zo aangenaam mogelijk te maken. De topfaciliteiten van het hotel omvatten gratis wifi in alle kamers, 24-uursreceptie, bagageopslag, wifi in openbare ruimtes, parkeerplaats. Stap binnen in een van de 47 uitnodigende kamers en ontsnap aan de stress van de dag met een breed scala aan voorzieningen, zoals een lcd-tv/plasmascherm, internettoegang – draadloos, privézwembad, internettoegang – draadloos (gratis), rookvrije kamers die kunnen worden gevonden in sommige kamers. Het hotel biedt prachtige recreatieve faciliteiten zoals zwembad (buiten), massage, tuin om uw verblijf echt onvergetelijk te maken. Wat de reden van uw bezoek ook is, L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort is een uitstekende keuze voor uw verblijf in Phuket.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Balkon
- Airconditioning
- Badkamer
- Flatscreen tv
- Minibar
- Gratis wifi
- Free toiletries
- Shower
- Bathrobe
- Safe
- Toilet
- Sofa
- Towels
- Linens
- Cleaning products
- Tile/Marble floor
- Desk
- Sitting area
- TV
- Slippers
- Refrigerator
- Telephone
- Ironing facilities
- International channels
- Thee koffie
- Hairdryer
- DVD player
- Electric kettle
- Wake-up service
- Wardrobe or closet
- Bovenverdiepingen alleen bereikbaar per trap (Deluxe Kamer)
- Clothes rack
- Drying rack for clothing
- Toiletpapier
Score
4.8/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 2 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij De geest van Naiyang Beach Resort
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR De geest van Naiyang Beach ResortZIE ALLE REVIEWS
5.0 One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Breakfast Included
Pluspunten
- Good, reliable, fast wi-fi
- Very clean
- English speaking staff
- Delicious food
- Beautiful surroundings
- Parking for rental bikes/cars
- Gym
- Massage service
- Comfortable bed
From start to finish I have loved staying here.
Nothing is too much trouble for the staff and they will go out of their way to make your stay as pleasant and comfortable as possible.
Rooms are spotlessly cleaned every day, comfortable beds, good wi-fi speeds around 80mbps+ so ideal for streaming, online work, etc.
Still got a couple of days in the sandbox but actually thinking of staying in this hotel a few days more, it really is that nice.
4.6 Deluxe Room with Pool View - Room Only
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- very friendly, welcoming and caring staff
My stay is very pleasant, with very nice and helping staff make sure I have everything I need for a great holiday. Room Service, Rent a Scooter, Help with routes on the island, everything is perfect. To reach the beach you need to go on a little wooden ferry over a small mangrove river, and they have a extra staff member to bring you with the ferry there and back. The beach is beautiful, especially in the morning, when the flood is high. On low water you can walk miles on the sandy beach. Right behind the beach is a little forest, which gives you great hide from the sun. Also in dawn I can see a lot of animals coming out the forest, like birds and little bats, I can watch them from my balcony. the pool is great and very clean. The only "negative" thing is maybe the hotel needs here and then a renovation, but it didnt bother me at all. Also, if you want to shop some beverages or snacks, there is nothing around and have to go with the scooter - but only a four minutes drive! I felt home very fast, and also secure of covid, as all staff wearing masks and keep distance. For the price I paid it was the very best choice for quarantaine time at phukets sandbox. The hotel is a bit empty due the lack of tourists, but for me it is wonderful to have a chilling stay and a beach almost by myself. It almost felt like 1992 when I first came here. So if you are looking for a secure budget hotel with great staff and a nice beach, you should come here.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go