PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Koyao Island Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
waardering met
216 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Koyao Island Resort - Image 0
Koyao Island Resort - Image 1
Koyao Island Resort - Image 2
Koyao Island Resort - Image 3
Koyao Island Resort - Image 4
Koyao Island Resort - Image 5
+21 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A private beach surrounded by tropical rain forests and empty islands, this luxury villa hotel is the antidote to mass tourism. The 15 luxury villas range from 65sqm to 120sqm, look out to the sea, and have private outdoor garden bathrooms. Excursions to famous James Bond Island and others can be easily made with a day boat trip. You can snorkel, dive, fish, kayak, bird watch, bike, rock climb, or just sit around the infinity pool. The restaurant serves delicious fresh fish and an international menu. The spa is a beautiful place to be pampered. You can also take an afternoon nap, rent a bicycle or motorbike, and travel the island. Don’t worry about getting lost as the local villagers are friendly and will point you in the right direction. A stay at Koyao Island Resort is a an experience of an unspoiled Thailand.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Koyao Island Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Koyao Island Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

24/2 Moo5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Cape Kudu Hotel
9.1
waardering met
467 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
waardering met
850 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
waardering met
3391 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3
waardering met
36 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel door Sri panwa
9.1
waardering met
113 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kalima Resort en Villas Khao Lak
9
waardering met
577 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
waardering met
105 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
waardering met
114 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU