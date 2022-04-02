SAMUI TEST & GO

Khun Chaweng Resort - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
7.7
waardering met
760 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 2, 2022
Khun Chaweng Resort - Image 0
Khun Chaweng Resort - Image 1
Khun Chaweng Resort - Image 2
Khun Chaweng Resort - Image 3
Khun Chaweng Resort - Image 4
Khun Chaweng Resort - Image 5
+19 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Samui, you'll feel right at home at Khun Chaweng Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Khun Chaweng Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include air conditioning, satellite/cable TV, refrigerator, in room safe, shower, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Khun Chaweng Resort.

Adres / kaart

11/11 Moo2 Chaweng beach, bophud koh samui, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

