PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khaolak Yama Resort - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
waardering met
145 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 20, 2022
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 0
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 1
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 2
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 3
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 4
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 5
+14 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Bang Niang Beach, Khaolak Yama Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Khao Lak. The hotel lies 2. Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Armani Suits International, Lampi Waterfall, Mark One Tailor. Khaolak Yama Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Khaolak Yama Resort is home to 23 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Khaolak Yama Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Khao Lak.

TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Khaolak Yama Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Khaolak Yama Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Khaolak T.Khuekkhak A.Takua Pa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Alleen volwassenen
8.8
waardering met
678 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas
9.2
waardering met
377 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ayara Villas Hotel
8.2
waardering met
737 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Casa de La Flora Hotel
9.1
waardering met
372 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
waardering met
732 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
waardering met
1770 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
waardering met
365 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU