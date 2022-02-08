CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
waardering met
489 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Small and unique, Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel appeals to all with a myriad of tones. The hotel is near the banks of the Ping River and a short tuk-tuk ride to the old city. There are plenty of restaurants within walking distance offering an array of local flavors. For your trips in and around Chiang Mai, guests can rent a car at the hotel or book a tour at the front desk. Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel is also a pet-friendly hotel where your pets can stay together with you in your room in the pet friendly zone which is on the first floor of the hotel. There are no limitations to the number of pets as well as the sizes. This way, no member of the family will miss out the fun.

Adres / kaart

121/1 Charoenmuang Soi1 / Bumroongraj Soi2, T.Wat Gate, A. Muang, Nawarat, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

