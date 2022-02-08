PHUKET TEST & GO

Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
3.7
waardering met
5 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Karon, Karon View Resort Phuket is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The city center is merely 17.4 km away and the airport can be reached within 44 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Karon View Resort Phuket, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Karon View Resort Phuket is reflected in every guestroom. non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, blackout curtains are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Karon View Resort Phuket.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Luang Pho Chuan Soi 1, Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Andaman Seaview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
677 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel met uitzicht op het eiland Phuket
7.9
waardering met
922 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
waardering met
687 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Beyond Resort Karon
8.4
waardering met
943 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kata Rustige Villa
8.6
waardering met
164 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
waardering met
1505 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa
8.5
waardering met
2453 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Melody Phuket Hotel
8.5
waardering met
370 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU