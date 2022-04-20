PHUKET TEST & GO

Karon Sino House - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.8
waardering met
92 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 20, 2022
Karon Sino House - Image 0
Karon Sino House - Image 1
Karon Sino House - Image 2
Karon Sino House - Image 3
Karon Sino House - Image 4
Karon Sino House - Image 5
+3 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Karon, Karon Sino House is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Suwankeereeket, Karon Beach, Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium. At Karon Sino House, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, tours to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 25 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Karon Sino House the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Karon Sino House , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Karon Sino House
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

448/1 Patak Rd.,(East), Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
8.7
waardering met
155 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort
8.2
waardering met
1024 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa
7.7
waardering met
1374 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Karon Princess Hotel
7.8
waardering met
507 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
ON Hotel Phuket
7.3
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Kunst - Karon Beach
8.4
waardering met
3074 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort
8.3
waardering met
541 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
waardering met
1505 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pacific Club Resort
8.6
waardering met
397 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU