PHUKET TEST & GO

Karon Sea Sands Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
waardering met
266 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Karon Sea Sands Resort - Image 0
Karon Sea Sands Resort - Image 1
Karon Sea Sands Resort - Image 2
Karon Sea Sands Resort - Image 3
Karon Sea Sands Resort - Image 4
Karon Sea Sands Resort - Image 5
+41 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located right on Karon Beach, Karon Sea Sands Resort is an ideal place to stay in Phuket. Affordable rooms are situated close to the nightlife and shopping areas of Patong Beach. The resort also offers four quality food and beverage outlets, a fitness center, and massage facilities where you can experience the magic of a Thai massage. The resort is in a quiet area of Karon with a decent breakfast offered in the mornings. The staff are friendly and attentive, and the resort features a tour desk, restaurant, salon, bar, pool and laundry service. For your reservation at Karon Sea Sands Resort, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Karon Sea Sands Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Karon Sea Sands Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

208/2 Karon Beach Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

ON Hotel Phuket
7.3
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Kunst - Karon Beach
8.4
waardering met
3074 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa
7.7
waardering met
1374 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Karon Princess Hotel
7.8
waardering met
507 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort
8.3
waardering met
541 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort
8.2
waardering met
1024 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
waardering met
1505 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pacific Club Resort
8.6
waardering met
397 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU