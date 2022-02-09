CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Kardinia Sum Pun Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in Chiang Mai, 2.2 km from Mae Jo University, Kardinia Sum Pun Resort provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a shared lounge. Featuring room service, this property also provides guests with a children's playground. The air-conditioned rooms provide pool view and come with a wardrobe and free WiFi. Guest rooms include a private bathroom, slippers and bed linen. Guests at the resort can enjoy a à la carte breakfast. Kardinia Sum Pun Resort offers a barbecue. Guests at the accommodation will be able to enjoy activities in and around Chiang Mai, like cycling. Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Stadium is 8 km from Kardinia Sum Pun Resort, while Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Centre is 9 km away. The nearest airport is Chiang Mai International Airport, 14 km from the resort.

Adres / kaart

89 Moo.7, Nongchom, Sansai, Mae Jo, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50210

