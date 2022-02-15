PHUKET TEST & GO

Kantary Bay Hotel Rayong (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
8.3
1454 reviews
February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed to serve the needs of the business community, Kantary Bay Hotel Rayong (SHA Extra Plus) offers comfort in luxury apartments with the added benefit of hotel services. The hotel is walking distance to Rayong Beach and the variety of water sports on offer. Being a popular destination, the hotel has recently added a second wing, another pool, conference facilities, and a recreation room. Corporate travelers staying here will appreciate the business center with secretarial services, private meeting rooms, and even a reading room. The wide range of recreational amenities on site means that guests can stay fit even when traveling. Whether traveling to Rayong on business or for some beach time, guests are sure to enjoy their time Kantary Bay Hotel Rayong (SHA Extra Plus).

Adres / kaart

50,50/2 Beach Road ,Paknam,Muang,, Rayong Beach, Rayong, Thailand, 21000

