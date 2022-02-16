PHUKET TEST & GO

Kai Bae Beach Grand View - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Trat, 16 km from Yuttanavi Memorial Monument at Ko Chang, Kai Bae Beach Grand View features accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, free private parking, a private beach area and a terrace. This 2-star hotel offers a concierge service. The hotel has family rooms. All rooms are fitted with air conditioning, a TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower and a wardrobe. With a private bathroom, rooms at the hotel also feature a sea view. The nearest airport is Trat Airport, 25 km from Kai Bae Beach Grand View.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Kai Bae Beach Grand View , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Kai Bae Beach Grand View
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

10/14 Moh 4 ko chang, Koh Kood, Trat, Thailand, 23170

Populaire filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU