BANGKOK TEST & GO

K Garden - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

K GardenK Garden offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the apartment's available parking, right on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the apartment to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at K Garden is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Some rooms at K Garden are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television is provided for all guests. The apartment also offers a refrigerator and instant tea in the rooms for when you feel like needed.K Garden also provides a hair dryer and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at K Garden. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the apartment.

Adres / kaart

1135/9 Ladprao soi 94, Intraporn road, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

